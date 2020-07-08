UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD To Train 96,100 Households In Preparing Sanitizers At Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

NCHD to train 96,100 households in preparing sanitizers at home

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with Pakistan Development Fund (PHDF) would arrange special training programme to train 96,100 households in "preparing sanitizers at home" as a pilot project in 16 districts.

Director General NCHD Hassan Baig told APP that it was a joint initiative of NCHD and PHDF to support the government and people to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that NCHD was going to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in 16 districts (pilot). "96,100 households of Muzaffargarh, Sargodha , DG Khan, Khairpur Shikarpur Sukkar, Mardan , Lakki Marwat, Buner, Kech, Zhob and Washuk, Kotli Muzaffardabad, Sakuru and Gilgit will receive training to prepare sanitizers at home," he said.

He said that this project would benefit 672,700 community members in 1,922 locations identified in 16 districts as a pilot project. "2600 goodie bags containing masks, soaps and sanitizers and 400 ration bags to needy people will also be distributed among general public under the project", he claimed.

He said that there was a dire need that all the stakeholders including government departments, NGOs, INGOs donors as well as individual contribute and extend their support to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Shikarpur Muzaffargarh Khairpur Lakki Marwat Kotli Buner All Government

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood says increasing geographical diversif ..

21 minutes ago

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Polit ..

30 minutes ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

36 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

41 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.