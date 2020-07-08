NCHD to train 96,100 households in preparing sanitizers at home

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with Pakistan Development Fund (PHDF) would arrange special training programme to train 96,100 households in "preparing sanitizers at home" as a pilot project in 16 districts.

Director General NCHD Hassan Baig told APP that it was a joint initiative of NCHD and PHDF to support the government and people to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that NCHD was going to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in 16 districts (pilot). "96,100 households of Muzaffargarh, Sargodha , DG Khan, Khairpur Shikarpur Sukkar, Mardan , Lakki Marwat, Buner, Kech, Zhob and Washuk, Kotli Muzaffardabad, Sakuru and Gilgit will receive training to prepare sanitizers at home," he said.

He said that this project would benefit 672,700 community members in 1,922 locations identified in 16 districts as a pilot project. "2600 goodie bags containing masks, soaps and sanitizers and 400 ration bags to needy people will also be distributed among general public under the project", he claimed.

He said that there was a dire need that all the stakeholders including government departments, NGOs, INGOs donors as well as individual contribute and extend their support to combat COVID-19 pandemic.