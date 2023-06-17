UrduPoint.com

NCHD, UNICEF Jointly Organize Day-long Awareness Workshop On COVID-19 Free Booster Dose

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

NCHD, UNICEF jointly organize day-long awareness workshop on COVID-19 free booster dose

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with UNICEF Saturday organized a one-day awareness workshop on COVID-19 free booster dose vaccination campaign at Haripur Press Club.

Apart from the media representatives, a large number of people from different walks of life were also present.

During the awareness session, the speakers informed that the booster dose is intended for individuals above 18 years of age and enhances the immune response. They mentioned that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were hesitant and fearful of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, fearing that it might lead to further illnesses.

There were also various rumors circulating that vaccination could cause death, infertility, and other issues.

However, during this time, print, social, and electronic media played an important role in raising awareness and encouraging people towards vaccination.

They further emphasized that for the COVID-19 free booster dose vaccination campaign, they are actively engaging educational institutions, media, and the support of civil society in raising awareness. Parents and individuals within society should also play their role.

Earlier, Executive Director Madathar Rahman of N.C.H.D. highlighted that their organization has been actively working for social welfare and development for the past 22 years, particularly in collaboration with the health department and social welfare for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, with a special focus on raising awareness.

Related Topics

Civil Society Lead Haripur Media From

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

22 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

26 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.