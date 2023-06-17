NCHD, UNICEF jointly organize day-long awareness workshop on COVID-19 free booster dose

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with UNICEF Saturday organized a one-day awareness workshop on COVID-19 free booster dose vaccination campaign at Haripur Press Club.

Apart from the media representatives, a large number of people from different walks of life were also present.

During the awareness session, the speakers informed that the booster dose is intended for individuals above 18 years of age and enhances the immune response. They mentioned that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were hesitant and fearful of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, fearing that it might lead to further illnesses.

There were also various rumors circulating that vaccination could cause death, infertility, and other issues.

However, during this time, print, social, and electronic media played an important role in raising awareness and encouraging people towards vaccination.

They further emphasized that for the COVID-19 free booster dose vaccination campaign, they are actively engaging educational institutions, media, and the support of civil society in raising awareness. Parents and individuals within society should also play their role.

Earlier, Executive Director Madathar Rahman of N.C.H.D. highlighted that their organization has been actively working for social welfare and development for the past 22 years, particularly in collaboration with the health department and social welfare for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, with a special focus on raising awareness.