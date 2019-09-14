(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) ,Chairman Amirullah Khan Marwat Saturday said NCHD has potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation.

NCHD only national level organization having its roots in 145 districts including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said NCHD has the potential to perform effectively and efficiently, in the field of education, literacy, volunteerism, basic health and capacity building.

He said since inception NCHD has a number of achievements on its credit in the field of Literacy, Primary Education, Health, Human Resource Management, Empowerment of Local Bodies, after devolution and taking care of IDPs of 2005 Earthquake and affectees of 2012 flood.

Chairman NCHD stressed for Improving Human Development indicators through Education, Health and Skill development was the manifesto of PTI government.

"I am hopeful that government would utilize the vast outreach, capacity, capability and experience of NCHD", he added.

