NCHR elected to GANHRI Bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) of Pakistan has been elected to the Bureau of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) for a four-year term.

"GANHRI is closely linked to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which supports the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) through technical assistance, capacity-building, and advocacy," an NCHR news release said on Monday.

The GANHRI Bureau serves as the management committee of GANHRI, which is the global body of NHRIs. Tasked with implementing the decisions of the GANHRI General Assembly, the Bureau ensures smooth operational management and strategic direction between General Assembly meetings.

Additionally, it oversees the work of GANHRI’s various subcommittees and working groups, which report to the Bureau, and reviews key issues, including statements to United Nations human rights bodies.

“This achievement is a prestigious recognition of NCHR’s dedication to human rights, marking a significant milestone for both Pakistan and the broader Asia Pacific region,” NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said.

According to the news release, NCHR Pakistan as part of the Bureau would work closely with other elected representatives from Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, each of whom were selected from 'A'-status accredited NHRIs.

"These institutions, like NCHR Pakistan, have met the stringent requirements set by the Paris Principles, ensuring their independence, impartiality, and effectiveness in promoting and protecting human rights. Election to this role is only open to NHRIs with A-status accreditation, highlighting the credibility and impact of Pakistan’s human rights work on the international stage.

"

Throughout its four-year term, NCHR Pakistan, with the support of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) Chairperson and Secretariat, would act as a key advocate for the region’s NHRIs in discussions at the Bureau.

The NCHR would not only represent the views of APF members but also play a pivotal role in reviewing and making decisions on GANHRI’s subsidiary bodies, the news release added.

"One of the most important responsibilities will involve providing input on the outcomes of the Sub-Committee on Accreditation, a body critical for ensuring that NHRIs meet international standards of independence and effectiveness.

"By representing the Asia Pacific region on this global platform, NCHR Pakistan will actively contribute to shaping international human rights policies and dialogues, including its involvement in high-level discussions with UN human rights mechanisms.

"This election solidifies NCHR’s position as a leader in human rights advocacy, furthering its mission of promoting justice, equality, and dignity for all."

NCHR Pakistan has also been nominated to the Governance Committee of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF).

"This dual recognition marks a huge honor for Pakistan, further elevating its role within the global human rights community," the news release said.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, in her comments, said: “Our achievements are not a destination, but simply milestones in our ongoing commitment to human rights. Despite the numerous human rights challenges Pakistan faces, NCHR has been working tirelessly both domestically and internationally to ensure we fulfill our mandate and institute meaningful change within the system. We are dedicated to bringing human rights conversations to the forefront of the global agenda.”