NCHR Engages Parliamentary Secretary On Education, Discrimination, Minority Quotas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Member Minorities/ICT of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), accompanied by Assistant Director Mamoona Malik, held a meeting with MNA Farah Akbar Naz, Parliamentary Secretary for Education, sports and Culture.
The meeting focused on pressing human rights concerns in the education sector, including the persistent non-enforcement of the 5% job quota for minorities, discriminatory practices faced by minority students and staff, barriers to school admissions for children from marginalized slum areas, and the poor implementation of policies ensuring free education for students with disabilities.
Ms. Naz assured the NCHR team of her commitment to take up remedial measures, while the commission briefed her on its ongoing initiatives and shared detailed reports highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable groups.
