NCHR help-line receives 348 calls since November 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Helpline ‘1413’for the Protection of Women’s Marriage Rights has received 348 calls for legal assistance on marriage rights since November 2023.

The helpline was established by National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) in collaboration with Musawi in January 2023.

The calls received yet range from complaints about domestic violence, child custody, and forced marriages, to difficulties in pursuing legal cases. The calls also highlight the urgent need for legal representation and intervention in situations of domestic abuse, divorce, and child protection.

The helpline ‘1413’ is housed in the NCHR office and is managed by two female helpline officers. The helpline is operational from 9am to 5pm every Monday to Friday, with the facility of voice messages being recorded after 5pm.

The objective of the helpline is to promote awareness on women’s marriage rights as protected under the laws. It aims to improve access to quality legal information, advice and representation for women and girls, especially the underprivileged and illiterate women with mobility and resources constraints, in matters pertaining to marriage rights.

The helpline provides legal information and advice, as well as access to legal representation for marriage rights related matters, including; filling out and registration of the Nikkahnama; information about marriage rights and clauses within the Nikkahnama; legal age of marriage and child marriages; dissolution of marriage; forced marriages; custody of children; and dower, maintenance and dowry related issues.

Chairperson NCHR Rabia Javeri Agha said that the help-line provides legal advice and representation both through a network of lawyers in different regions. “The help-line has successfully connected callers (women only) with lawyers to file and represent suits on behalf of complainant.”

She said that during the first phase (January 2023 – February 2024), the implementing partners provided legal information and assistance on women’s marriage rights to callers from Punjab only. “In the second phase, the services of the help-line were expanded to other regions of the country in March 2024 and currently callers from across the country can access the help-line for legal assistance on marriage rights-related matters.”

Chairperson said that the number of cases receiving legal representation has seen a notable increase from 24 reported cases in April, 2024 to 54 in June 2024. “This surge reflects a dedicated effort to ensure that more individuals have access to legal support and advocacy. By bolstering the availability of legal representation, the NCHR and Musawi aim to protect and uphold the rights of those in need, ensuring justice and fair treatment for all,” she said.

\778