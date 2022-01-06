NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to protect human rights

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Thursday held an interactive meeting with stakeholders to discuss ways for protection of basic human rights.

Chairperson Human Rights Commission, Rabia Javariya Agha, Member National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tariq Javed, Coordinator KP, Rizwanullah Shah, Representative of Huqooq e Pakistan, Dr. Osama Siddiqui and Project Manager Huqooq e Pakistan, Shazal Malik also attended the event.

Participants of the meeting said that commission should use its powers to ensure protection of human rights and stakeholders should be taken onboard regarding formulating human right laws.

They pointed out that rules and regulations should also be formulated for ensuring human rights laws.

Addressing the meeting, Rabia Javeria Agha said that the commission is working in consultation with partners of four provinces to prepare a joint strategy and address the current challenges and issues relating to human rights.

She said that commission wants to strengthen relations with all the stakeholders to further improve human rights situation.