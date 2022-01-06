UrduPoint.com

NCHR Holds Interactive Meeting Of Stakeholders To Protect Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to protect human rights

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Thursday held an interactive meeting with stakeholders to discuss ways for protection of basic human rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Thursday held an interactive meeting with stakeholders to discuss ways for protection of basic human rights.

Chairperson Human Rights Commission, Rabia Javariya Agha, Member National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tariq Javed, Coordinator KP, Rizwanullah Shah, Representative of Huqooq e Pakistan, Dr. Osama Siddiqui and Project Manager Huqooq e Pakistan, Shazal Malik also attended the event.

Participants of the meeting said that commission should use its powers to ensure protection of human rights and stakeholders should be taken onboard regarding formulating human right laws.

They pointed out that rules and regulations should also be formulated for ensuring human rights laws.

Addressing the meeting, Rabia Javeria Agha said that the commission is working in consultation with partners of four provinces to prepare a joint strategy and address the current challenges and issues relating to human rights.

She said that commission wants to strengthen relations with all the stakeholders to further improve human rights situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Event All

Recent Stories

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more r ..

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more responsible

2 minutes ago
 Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct i ..

Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct in pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic t ..

Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic teachers' appointment case

2 minutes ago
 RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform po ..

RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform policy to install billboards

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certifi ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certificates among media graduates

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discus ..

AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, prom ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.