NCHR KP strongly condemns suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqnia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa strongly condemns the tragic suicide attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera district.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, NCHR KP termed this act of violence as a grave violation of the right to life and security, targeting a place of worship and a respected religious leader.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice, it added.