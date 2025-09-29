NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Minorities of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, along with Ms Mamoona Malik, Assistant Director NCHR, convened a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), Abdul Khalique Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Member Minorities of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, along with Ms Mamoona Malik, Assistant Director NCHR, convened a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), Abdul Khalique Shaikh.

During the meeting, Manzoor Masih apprised the Secretary of the Commission’s ongoing initiatives and significant cases, with particular focus on matters concerning minority rights.

The Secretary appreciated the Commission’s efforts, acknowledged its substantial contributions, and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing collaboration and providing continued institutional support.