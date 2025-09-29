NCHR Member Discusses Human Rights Initiatives With MoHR Secretary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:07 PM
Member Minorities of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, along with Ms Mamoona Malik, Assistant Director NCHR, convened a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), Abdul Khalique Shaikh
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Member Minorities of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, along with Ms Mamoona Malik, Assistant Director NCHR, convened a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), Abdul Khalique Shaikh.
During the meeting, Manzoor Masih apprised the Secretary of the Commission’s ongoing initiatives and significant cases, with particular focus on matters concerning minority rights.
The Secretary appreciated the Commission’s efforts, acknowledged its substantial contributions, and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing collaboration and providing continued institutional support.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours
36 criminals held in Faislabad
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy3 minutes ago
-
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary3 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
36 criminals held in Faislabad3 minutes ago
-
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy3 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian efforts12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to stand with national ..12 minutes ago
-
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods12 minutes ago
-
PML-N earns its worth through public service: CM Maryam8 minutes ago
-
42nd anniversary of MRD martyrs observed in Nawabshah8 minutes ago