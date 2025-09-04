NCHR Member Minorities, Fauzia Waqar Discuss Steps To Strengthen Redressal Mechanism
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Member Minorities of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, alongwith Mamoona Malik (Assistant Director NCHR), held a meeting with Fauzia Waqar, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace.
During the meeting, both offices discussed their respective mandates and exchanged insights on strengthening mechanisms for redressal and referral of complaints.
The discussion also highlighted challenges such as lack of implementation of existing laws, and the need for stronger collaboration to ensure timely justice for victims of workplace harassment and discrimination.
Fauzia Waqar briefed the NCHR team on the procedures of the Ombudsperson’s office, clarifying that not only cases of sexual harassment but also workplace discrimination and women’s property rights fall under its jurisdiction.
In response, NCHR shared its own complaint-handling mechanisms and advocacy work, reiterating its commitment to protecting fundamental rights without discrimination.
Both sides agreed on the importance of institutional cooperation to safeguard vulnerable groups, particularly women and minorities, and emphasized that stronger coordination between NCHR and the Ombudsperson’s office would help build a safer and more inclusive workplace environment in Pakistan.
