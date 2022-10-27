NCHR presents inquiry report on custodial torture at Adiala jail to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Thursday presented its inquiry report on custodial torture at Central Jail (Adiala), Rawalpindi to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said an official NCHR here on Thursday.

The inquiry report was prepared by NCHR, at the behest of Chief Justice Minallah on the basis of a complaint of custodial torture filed by Imtiaz Bibi in the IHC.

It is the result of Pakistan's constitutional commitments and its international treaty commitments to promote and protect human rights. Section 9 (a) of the NCHR Act, 2012 endows the Commission with the power to inquire suo motu or upon petitions by victims or any person on their behalf, into complaints of (9) violation of human rights or abetment thereof; or (i) negligence, in the prevention of such violation, by a public servant.

NCHR'S team comprising Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf, and Legal Counsel Waqar Ahmad paid eight visits to Adiala Jail during the course of this investigation, and met with numerous inmates to record their statements.

Through these inspections NCHR uncovered various issues from administrative incapacity to the blatant torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners: 74% spoke of instances of torture and extortion whereas 100% corroborated instances of financial extortion for every rightful facility provided at the jail.

Adiala Jail experiences overcrowding (6,098 inmates housed in a jail built for 2,1 74), a lack of medical personal (one doctor for 5,851 prisoners) and medical budget (1/7 of its demand), inedible food, and a system steeped in financial extortion to get access to basic rights and facilities within the jail.

Accounts of torture range from physical beatings to solitary confinement - a violation of Rule 44 of the Mandela Rules which have been ratified by Pakistan.

Another issue uncovered by this investigation was the plight of juvenile prisoners due to the lack of implementation of the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018. 79 out of 82 juveniles are under trial, 29 of whom are without legal representation which is in contravention to Section 3(1) of the J JSA, 2018. 75% of juveniles have no father and come from the most impoverished sections of society, he added.