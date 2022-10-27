UrduPoint.com

NCHR Presents Inquiry Report On Custodial Torture At Adiala Jail To IHC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NCHR presents inquiry report on custodial torture at Adiala jail to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Thursday presented its inquiry report on custodial torture at Central Jail (Adiala), Rawalpindi to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said an official NCHR here on Thursday.

The inquiry report was prepared by NCHR, at the behest of Chief Justice Minallah on the basis of a complaint of custodial torture filed by Imtiaz Bibi in the IHC.

It is the result of Pakistan's constitutional commitments and its international treaty commitments to promote and protect human rights. Section 9 (a) of the NCHR Act, 2012 endows the Commission with the power to inquire suo motu or upon petitions by victims or any person on their behalf, into complaints of (9) violation of human rights or abetment thereof; or (i) negligence, in the prevention of such violation, by a public servant.

NCHR'S team comprising Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf, and Legal Counsel Waqar Ahmad paid eight visits to Adiala Jail during the course of this investigation, and met with numerous inmates to record their statements.

Through these inspections NCHR uncovered various issues from administrative incapacity to the blatant torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners: 74% spoke of instances of torture and extortion whereas 100% corroborated instances of financial extortion for every rightful facility provided at the jail.

Adiala Jail experiences overcrowding (6,098 inmates housed in a jail built for 2,1 74), a lack of medical personal (one doctor for 5,851 prisoners) and medical budget (1/7 of its demand), inedible food, and a system steeped in financial extortion to get access to basic rights and facilities within the jail.

Accounts of torture range from physical beatings to solitary confinement - a violation of Rule 44 of the Mandela Rules which have been ratified by Pakistan.

Another issue uncovered by this investigation was the plight of juvenile prisoners due to the lack of implementation of the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018. 79 out of 82 juveniles are under trial, 29 of whom are without legal representation which is in contravention to Section 3(1) of the J JSA, 2018. 75% of juveniles have no father and come from the most impoverished sections of society, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Suo Motu Punjab Budget Jail Doctor Rawalpindi 2018 Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

25 minutes ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

2 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.