NCHR Presents Minority Report To Deputy Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Member Minorities/ICT of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, to formally present the Commission’s latest Minority Report
The report shows on the persistent challenges faced by minority communities across Pakistan, including issues related to social exclusion, discrimination, and lack of access to justice. It includes a series of key recommendations aimed at promoting equality, enhancing social inclusion, and ensuring the protection of constitutional rights for all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.
During the meeting, Manzoor Masih emphasized the urgent need for institutional reforms and policy-level interventions to address the grievances of minority communities.
He stressed that the findings of the report reflect voices from the ground and call for immediate attention from both legislative and executive branches of government.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah welcomed the report and acknowledged the important role of the NCHR in safeguarding human rights.
He assured Manzoor Masih of the National Assembly’s commitment to considering the recommendations and working towards an inclusive society where all citizens enjoy equal rights under the Constitution.
The meeting marks a significant step in advancing human rights discourse and legislative engagement around minority issues in Pakistan.
