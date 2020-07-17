UrduPoint.com
NCHR Receives 4281 Cases: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Friday informed the Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) had received 4281 cases related to human rights violations in the country during January 1, 2017 to June 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Friday informed the Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) had received 4281 cases related to human rights violations in the country during January 1, 2017 to June 3, 2020.

Replying to a question during a Question Hour, the Minister said NCHR started functioning from December 2015 and was taking steps for the protection of Human Rights under section 9-13 of the NCHR Act, 2012.

Giving the breakup, she said out of total cases, 1701 were in hearing stage, 1538 were under initial investigation and 1042 had been disposed off.

She said the Commission had taken suo moto notice of 568 cases. Out of 568 suo moto notices 72 cases were at hearing stage, 288 were at initial stage of investigation while 208 cases were disposed off.

The minister said first time ban has been imposed on domestic child labour. Special focus was being given to implementation of various human rights laws, she added.

