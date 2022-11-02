NCHR requests ECP to change local bodies elections date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting to change the date for local elections, falling on December 24, in the larger interest of Christian Community.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the NCHR Member Minority Manzoor Masih stated that December 24, being the polling day for local elections, is not suitable for the Christian community as a large number of Christians reside in Islamabad and they will be busy in Christmas activities.

It says that the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 provides equal rights to minorities to celebrate their religious events and also to take part in the process of elections by voting or by contesting in elections as equal citizens. It further mentioned that elections on this date would infringe the constitutional rights of the Christian community.

The letter urged the CEC to look into the matter and reschedule the polling day on any other date suitable to all communities.