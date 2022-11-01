UrduPoint.com

NCHR Requests Election Commission Of Pakistan To Change Local Bodies Elections Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 11:49 PM

NCHR requests Election Commission of Pakistan to change local bodies elections date

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting to change the date for local elections, falling on December 24, in the larger interest of Christian Community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting to change the date for local elections, falling on December 24, in the larger interest of Christian Community.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the NCHR Member Minority Manzoor Masih stated that December 24, being the polling day for local elections, is not suitable for the Christian community as a large number of Christians reside in Islamabad and they will be busy in Christmas activities.

It says that the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 provides equal rights to minorities to celebrate their religious events and also to take part in the process of elections by voting or by contesting in elections as equal citizens. It further mentioned that elections on this date would infringe the constitutional rights of the Christian community.

The letter urged the CEC to look into the matter and reschedule the polling day on any other date suitable to all communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Christian Community Minority Christmas Election Commission Of Pakistan December Christian All

Recent Stories

US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative ..

US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative Resume - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day to be observed on Nov 6

Jammu martyrs day to be observed on Nov 6

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Engaged With Ukraine, Companies to S ..

Pentagon Says Engaged With Ukraine, Companies to Satisfy Kiev's Satellite Intern ..

23 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Threat Situation in Middle East ..

US Concerned About Threat Situation in Middle East, Engaged With Saudi Partners ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges more focus on rights situations in ..

Pakistan urges more focus on rights situations in UN-recognized disputed, occupi ..

23 minutes ago
 People's Bus Service's test drive conducted in Hyd ..

People's Bus Service's test drive conducted in Hyderabad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.