NCHR Strongly Condemns Targeted Attack In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

NCHR strongly condemns targeted attack in Sargodha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) KP strongly condemned brutal attack on Nazir Masih, in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, NCHR says it is deeply disturbing that Masih succumbed to his injuries after being severely beaten by a violent mob.

This heinous act of violence resulted in the loss of a precious life.

Such targeted attacks based on religion or belief are a clear violation of human rights and must be met with swift and decisive action by the authorities, it demanded.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

The NCHR KP stands in solidarity with the family of Nazir Masih and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is served.

We urge the government to take immediate steps to protect religious minorities and ensure their safety and security in the country.

Discrimination and violence against individuals based on their religion or belief have no place in a civilized society and must be unequivocally condemned.

