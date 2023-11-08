Open Menu

NCHR Takes Notice Of Hazardous Air Pollution In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:06 PM

NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in Lahore

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf has expressed deep concern over the hazardous air pollution in Lahore and reminded the government that Lahore has now been consistently ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, severely affecting the quality of life and health of over 12 million citizens and reducing their life expectancy by approximately 2.7 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf has expressed deep concern over the hazardous air pollution in Lahore and reminded the government that Lahore has now been consistently ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, severely affecting the quality of life and health of over 12 million citizens and reducing their life expectancy by approximately 2.7 years.

Lahore’s daily average Air Quality Index significantly exceeded the World Health Organization’s standard and in winter months the average concentration was far higher than the WHO’s standard 10ug/m3 and Environment Protection Department’s standard at 15ug/m3.

This level of air pollution, besides reducing the life expectancy also poses serious health hazards to the citizens, he added.

The NCHR has taken cognizance of this menace and fixed the case for hearing on 15th November, 2023. Notices have been issued to Secretary Environment & Director General, Environment Protection Authority and Commissioner Lahore Division regarding the ineffectiveness of departments to take effective measures to improve the situation in tackling air pollution in Lahore.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore World Punjab November Government Million

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to ..

Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements of genera ..

1 minute ago
 PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle ..

PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle East situation

2 minutes ago
 Three illegal housing societies sealed

Three illegal housing societies sealed

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Se ..

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

6 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives fo ..

Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives for Cultural Enrichment

6 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

4 minutes ago
Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Za ..

Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong for further enhancing Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in road accident

Elderly man killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across no ..

Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across northern Sindh

4 minutes ago
 APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, in ..

APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, investment ties

4 minutes ago
 School children demonstrate athletics prowess, sta ..

School children demonstrate athletics prowess, stamina at Schoolympics

1 hour ago
 Fossil fuel plans by producing nations threaten gl ..

Fossil fuel plans by producing nations threaten global climate goals: UN

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan