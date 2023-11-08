NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in Lahore

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf has expressed deep concern over the hazardous air pollution in Lahore and reminded the government that Lahore has now been consistently ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, severely affecting the quality of life and health of over 12 million citizens and reducing their life expectancy by approximately 2.7 years

Lahore’s daily average Air Quality Index significantly exceeded the World Health Organization’s standard and in winter months the average concentration was far higher than the WHO’s standard 10ug/m3 and Environment Protection Department’s standard at 15ug/m3.

This level of air pollution, besides reducing the life expectancy also poses serious health hazards to the citizens, he added.

The NCHR has taken cognizance of this menace and fixed the case for hearing on 15th November, 2023. Notices have been issued to Secretary Environment & Director General, Environment Protection Authority and Commissioner Lahore Division regarding the ineffectiveness of departments to take effective measures to improve the situation in tackling air pollution in Lahore.