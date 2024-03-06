Open Menu

NCHR Team Visits District Jail Abbottabad To Access Inmate Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NCHR team visits district jail Abbottabad to access inmate condition

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Member of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Tariq Javed and his team Wednesday paid a visit to District Jail Abbottabad to assess the conditions and treatment of imprisoned individuals.

During their inspection, they engaged with inmates to understand their concerns and issues, ensuring that their problems were addressed effectively. They also conducted a thorough tour of the various sections of the jail, including the library, computer lab, guest house, juvenile section, family section, hospital, and industrial facilities situated within the premises.

Additionally, the NCHR team closely examined the educational programs being conducted within the jail, Tariq Javaid expressed his appreciation for the arrangements made within the jail and commended the administration for their proactive efforts in the rehabilitation of inmates.

This visit underscores the commitment of the National Commission for Human Rights to ensure the protection and welfare of all individuals, including those in detention.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Jail Visit Family All

Recent Stories

Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

4 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet takes oath at Governor House

Punjab cabinet takes oath at Governor House

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi S ..

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

34 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

52 minutes ago
 Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

2 hours ago
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

4 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

5 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan