NCHR Team Visits District Jail Abbottabad To Access Inmate Condition
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Member of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Tariq Javed and his team Wednesday paid a visit to District Jail Abbottabad to assess the conditions and treatment of imprisoned individuals.
During their inspection, they engaged with inmates to understand their concerns and issues, ensuring that their problems were addressed effectively. They also conducted a thorough tour of the various sections of the jail, including the library, computer lab, guest house, juvenile section, family section, hospital, and industrial facilities situated within the premises.
Additionally, the NCHR team closely examined the educational programs being conducted within the jail, Tariq Javaid expressed his appreciation for the arrangements made within the jail and commended the administration for their proactive efforts in the rehabilitation of inmates.
This visit underscores the commitment of the National Commission for Human Rights to ensure the protection and welfare of all individuals, including those in detention.
