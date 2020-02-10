NCHR to be functional in next three months, Senate told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday informed Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would become functional within a period of three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday informed Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would become functional within a period of three months.

Responding to the motion of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, seeking discussion of House on issue of non-functioning of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) for the last six months, he said the scrutiny of applicants of NCHRmembership was being conducted and the process would be completed withinnext few months.