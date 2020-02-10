UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHR To Be Functional In Next Three Months, Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:26 PM

NCHR to be functional in next three months, Senate told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday informed Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would become functional within a period of three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday informed Senate that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would become functional within a period of three months.

Responding to the motion of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, seeking discussion of House on issue of non-functioning of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) for the last six months, he said the scrutiny of applicants of NCHRmembership was being conducted and the process would be completed withinnext few months.

Related Topics

Senate Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

12 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

12 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

57 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

57 minutes ago

Maulana should be tried under Article 6 for his st ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.