NCM Chairman Pays Homage Data Darbar, Gurdwara Darbar

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani after having another feather in his cap as Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman paid homage at the Data Darbar and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

He was accompanied with a delegation of REAP comprising of Daya Ram Kewlani, Raja Asar Mal Manglani, Nand Lal Essrani, Naval Manglani, Lekho Mal, Deepak Kumar Advani, Sunil Kumar, Kirpal Das, Heman Das Essrani, Mangal Das Navani, Sanjesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar Essrani, Vinesh Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Thakur Jeswani, Om Prakash Badlani, Dr Suresh Kumar, Tulsi Kewlani, Pradeep Kewlani, Jatin Kewlani and Rajesh Kewlani, said a statement.

He said after taking oath as REAP chairman, it was one of the fortunate moment in his life to visit the following blissful places. He laid wreath at the Data Darbar besides giving Guru Ghar Di Saropa (Muffler) by the Seva Committee of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Expressing his sentiments on the occasion, Kewlani said Pakistan was a great example of religious harmony in the world as it is the land of Sufi.

