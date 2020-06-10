NCM chairman tests positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement confirmed Chela Ram had been diagnostic with the virus.