NCM Chairman Tests Positive For COVID-19
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement confirmed Chela Ram had been diagnostic with the virus.