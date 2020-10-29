UrduPoint.com
NCM Chief Chela Ram Condemns Blasphemous Caricatures' Publication

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Thursday vehemently condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine 'The Charlie Hebdo'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Thursday vehemently condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine 'The Charlie Hebdo'.

In a statement, he said the blasphemous sketches have hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims.

Pakistan believes in freedom of expression, however such liberty does not mean to have a license to hurt religious sentiments of others.

" Intellectural and cultural freedom is indeed a beacon of respect - while tolerance and peace that generate hatred, violence and extremism are contrary to the values of coexistence," he said.

