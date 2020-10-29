NCM Chief Chela Ram Condemns Blasphemous Caricatures' Publication
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Thursday vehemently condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine 'The Charlie Hebdo'.
In a statement, he said the blasphemous sketches have hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims.
Pakistan believes in freedom of expression, however such liberty does not mean to have a license to hurt religious sentiments of others.
" Intellectural and cultural freedom is indeed a beacon of respect - while tolerance and peace that generate hatred, violence and extremism are contrary to the values of coexistence," he said.