NCM delegation meets Lahore High Court chief justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) met with the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) met with the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday.

NCM Chairman Chila Ram led the delegation whereas Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Ejaz Ahmad Jaffar, Maulana Abul Khabir Azad (Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee), Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Dr Sara Safdar, Albert David, Saroop Singh and other members were also part of it.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest whereas the chairman and members briefed the chief justice about establishment and aim of the commission.

The chief justice expressed good wishes while appreciating the aim of establishment of the commission. He emphasized on promotion of religious harmony and tolerance in the society. He said, "islam teaches us to treat minorities gently whereas torture and mercilessness are against the teachings of religion."LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed, Principal Staff Officer Muhammad Yar Walana and Additional Registrar Human Resource Johnson Bernard were also present at this occasion.