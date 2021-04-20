The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) does not agree with the contents of Dr. Shoaib Suddle's one Man Commission report

Rejecting the report, Chairman NCM Chela Ram Kewalani said that the report indeed have quite contrary views as comparing to the commission.

Commenting on a news item published in a local daily, Kewalani clarified that the National Minorities Commission comprising eminent and educated personalities from the Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Parsi and Kailash communities was working independently and "One Man Commission" comprising Dr. Shoaib Suddle was working separately.

The report published in a section of media last day on the uniform national curriculum was not of NCM but it was submitted by the One Man Commission, said Kewalani.

Indeed, the creation of a uniform national curriculum was a commendable and historic step of the present government.

Rafiq Tahir from National Curriculum Council, had been specially invited to the last meeting for a briefing.

The members of the National Minorities Commission unanimously praised the efforts of the National Curriculum Council as a commendable and historic step.

It is impossible to forge harmony in society without mutual respect and understanding of each other's religions.