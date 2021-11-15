UrduPoint.com

NCM Draft Law Finalized, Being Sent To Law And Justice Ministry For Vetting: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The draft law of National Commission for Minorities has been finalized and was being sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, said Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Khan Jaffar.

Speaking in 12th meeting National Commission for Minorities (NCM) presided over by its chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, he said the ministry would write a letter to all relevant institutions asking them help NCM.

Secretary said the Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman would brief the NCM about its minority welfare projects.

The commission discussed various issues related to Pakistani non-Muslim population.

The NCM asked the ministry of Human Rights to take the NCM into confidence over the proposed Christian Marriage and Divorce act.

          Speaking on the occasion NCM Chela Ram Kewlani chairman said forced, underage and marriage without permission of guardian was a social issue.

He urged provinces to implement the marriage laws in their respective jurisdictions.

      Kewlani said governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries and Inspector Generals of all provinces would be contacted for brisk implementation of NCM's recommendations.

       The NCM sought nominations for induction of new minority member on its seat vacated by a Christian member due to personal engagements.

      Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, representatives of Ministries of Interior, Law and Justice, National Curriculum wing and Ministry of Human Rights were also present in the meeting.

     At the end of the meeting the members of NCM wished Chela Ram a very happy Dewali and cut cake.

