NCM To Finalise Comprehensive Strategy To Prevent Holy Places Desecration Recurrence

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

NCM to finalise comprehensive strategy to prevent holy places desecration recurrence

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) would soon finalise a comprehensive strategy to prevent the desecration incidents of sacred religious places of minorities, Chairman NCM Chela Ram Kewalani said Wednesday.

Talking to media, Kewlani, said a fact-based report about the shameful vandalizing of Hindu shrine were being compiled and submitted to the Federal and provincial governments as soon as possible.

"All Pakistanis have bowed their heads in shame over the demolition of Hindu Samadhi. The desecration of Samadhi has severely hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Terry Samadhi was a Hindu holy place and a great pilgrimage site. I believe that every place of worship was the house of God.

This incident was a conspiracy to discredit Pakistan," he said.

He said that the incident has damaged Pakistan's coexistence and peace-loving identity. The protection of all minorities living in Pakistan and their property was the responsibility of the state. Meanwhile, NCM Chairman, Chela Ram Kewalani , member Dr. Sara Safdar and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Amir Ahmed visited Terry, near Karak to investigate the real cause of the shrine desecration incident. He met the local population and local administration.

He said the temple would be rebuilt as per Supreme Court's orders. He paid tribute to Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking immediate notice.

