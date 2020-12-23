NCM vehemently condemns Indian repressive measures against protesting farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday vehemently condemned the Indian repressive measures against farmers who were on roads to protest against new agricultural laws.

" India should stop the brutal use of force, human right violations against farmers as they were demanding their constitutional rights. The Hindus already migrated to India from Pakistan wanted to return to their country," Chairman NCM Chela Ram Kewlani said while chairing a sixth session of the NCM.

The meeting discussed issues including the draft of National Minority Commission Act 2020, improving the plight of minorities in Pakistan, protecting their worship places and to obviate propaganda against Pakistan at international level.

He said protecting minorities' religious places was the responsibility of the state.

He said that NCM was incomplete without the enactment of the Act and detailed discussion sessions were being held for an act and after evolving consensus, the draft Act would be sent to the Federal cabinet for approval.

The meeting was attended by members of NCM, representatives of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Ministry of Interior, Law and Justice and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Meanwhile, Chela Ram visited Sadhu Bela Ashram in Sindh and met with Hindu management of the Asharm. The commission recommended to renovate the Asharm which was in dilapidated condition.

Chela Ram expressed good wishes for Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, who has been tested COVID-19 positive.

Chela Ram thanked the ministry and secretary for assisting the commission.

He said the plight of minorities would be improved as per vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The commission would do utmost for promoting interfaith harmony.