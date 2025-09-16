Open Menu

NCNC2 Launched At ANF Headquarters To Strengthen Pakistan’s Counter-narcotics Response

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Counter Narcotics Coordination Center (NCNC2) has been established at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLP), marking a major step towards unifying Pakistan’s counter-narcotics efforts.

In this connection, a five-day workshop series titled “Establishing Coordination Mechanisms to Counter Drug Trafficking” commenced on Monday, bringing together national and international stakeholders to strengthen collective action against drug trafficking.

The inaugural session was addressed by Major General Abdul Moeed, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Chairman and ANF Director General, followed by keynote speeches from Troels Vester, UNODC Country Representative, and Dr Lyn Nelson, Director of INL Pakistan.

The speakers underscored the urgent need for collaborative action and institutional mechanisms to combat drug trafficking at both national and regional levels.

Brigadier Syed Imran Ali, IATF Secretary and ANF Director Enforcement, briefed participants on the role and significance of NCNC2. He highlighted the importance of robust inter-agency data sharing and apprised the audience about ongoing nationwide counter-narcotics campaigns being undertaken by the ANF.

Subsequent sessions featured presentations from multiple law enforcement agencies focusing on improving data-sharing practices, enhancing analytical capabilities, and strengthening case management systems.

The workshops aim to foster sustainable inter-agency collaboration, ensuring narcotics control operations across Pakistan are systematic, intelligence-driven, and unified. Participating agencies reaffirmed their commitment to protecting society from the scourge of drugs, reflecting growing synergy and jointness in the national counter-narcotics response.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

1 hour ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan