NCNDT accredited by PNAC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :National Center for Non-Destructive Testing (NCNDT), an institute of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), has been accredited by Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) Ministry of Science and Technology, as a certification body for Personnel Certification Programme in Non-Destructive Testing.

In this way, NCNDT has become the first personnel certification body accredited by PNAC as per Standard ISO/IEC 17024:2012. PNAC as a member of International Accreditation Forum (IAF) is authorized in Pakistan to grant accreditation of personnel certification bodies, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) initially assisted Pakistan in the field of non-destructive testing by providing technical educational and training.

However, for national and international recognition as a certification body, NCNDT accreditation was necessary to assure compliance and impartiality of the certification process.

After this certification NCNTD can accredit Level I, II and III courses in radiographic, ultrasonic, liquid penetrants, magnetic particles, visual, Eddy Current and leak testing.

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem, HI, SI, congratulated Member Engineering and NCNDT management and relevant teams for this achievement.

Since NCNDT is working as regional training center for IAEA, It will be able to award certification to international students as well. Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has authorized NCNDT to perform pre-service and in-service inspections of nuclear power plants.