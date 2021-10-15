NCOC abolishes safe day; lowers NPIs amid declining disease spread

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to abolish the mandatory weekly one-day closure (safe day) and lowered the restrictions under non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) amid declining disease trend and ongoing vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to abolish the mandatory weekly one-day closure (safe day) and lowered the restrictions under non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) amid declining disease trend and ongoing vaccination campaign.

The Forum in its daily meeting took detailed stock of the prevailing disease situation and complete vaccination ratio in the districts of the country.

The Forum decided that the implementation of NPIs would continue from October 16 to 31.

The Forum also allowed increasing the number of participants in indoor wedding ceremonies from 200 to 300 individuals, while the number of participants in outdoor wedding ceremonies was increased from 400 to 500 individuals.

It also allowed the opening of cinemas and shrines to fully vaccinated people.

The existing NPIs would be reviewed at the NCOC session to be held on October 28.

The forum stressed that the public should adopt the vaccination process as a national obligation.