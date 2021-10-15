NCOC, AC Islamabad checked vaccination regime in banks, cash & carries, bakeries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Islamabad on Friday checked the status of obligatory vaccination regime in banks, Bakeries, Cash & Carries and Save Marts across the city.

NCOC Team, and Civic Administration Islamabad checked the Covid-19 SOPs, and vaccination certificates of the staff and customers of several Marts, Cash & Carries, Tea and Burger cafes in various areas of Islamabad city.

The teams imposed heavy fines for accommodating non-vaccinated individuals and also sealed those facilities violating the NCOC directions.

The teams injected single shot of Cansino vaccine to the staff and customers on the spot.