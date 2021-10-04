UrduPoint.com

NCOC, AC Muree Visits Malls, Tourists Place To Ensure Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:52 PM

NCOC, AC Muree visits malls, tourists place to ensure Corona SOPs

NCOC team and Tehsil administration Muree on late Sunday visited shopping malls, shops, restaurants, hotels, in the Muree city to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :NCOC team and Tehsil administration Muree on late Sunday visited shopping malls, shops, restaurants, hotels, in the Muree city to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The Tehsil administration team along with police inspected vaccination status of staff and people visiting shopping malls, markets.

The vaccination status of the tourists and general public in the city was also checked.

The Assistant Commissioner Muree sealed several shops, restaurants and imposed fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.

The team also detained owners of shops, restaurants and hotels for facilitating unvaccinated people.

The team also vaccinated single dose Cansino vaccine to non vaccinated people and tourists on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.

