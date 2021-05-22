UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Allows Re-opening Of Education Sector From May 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

NCOC allows re-opening of education sector from May 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in accordance with its decisions taken on dated May 19, has allowed staggered re-opening of education sector (all public & private education institutes) in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio with effect from May 24.

However, considering prevailing disease situation across various districts, education sector in high disease districts will remain closed till June 6, said a notification issued by NCOC on Saturday.

The education sector in the districts with more than 5 percent ratio to be re-opened on June 7 subject to review planned on June 3.

Therefore, education sectors in high disease districts may not be opened from May 24 onwards.

All federating units are requested to issue notifications accordingly by May 21.

According to the notification, a total of 52 districts across the country were closed due to positivity ratio higher than 5 percent.

The districts in Sindh included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6, while 04 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Muzafarabad, Ponch, Bagh and Sadhnoti.

The districts in Punjab were included Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat.

While the Islamabad Capital Territory was also among the districts with high positivity ratio.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Kohat Mardan Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Charsadda Nowshera Bhakkar Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Jamshoro Badin Dadu Dir Haripur Swabi Attock Buner Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

21 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

21 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

22 minutes ago

Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

22 minutes ago

Raids against substandard food items continue, sev ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.