NCOC allows re-opening of education sector from May 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in accordance with its decisions taken on dated May 19, has allowed staggered re-opening of education sector (all public & private education institutes) in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio with effect from May 24.

However, considering prevailing disease situation across various districts, education sector in high disease districts will remain closed till June 6, said a notification issued by NCOC on Saturday.

The education sector in the districts with more than 5 percent ratio to be re-opened on June 7 subject to review planned on June 3.

Therefore, education sectors in high disease districts may not be opened from May 24 onwards.

All federating units are requested to issue notifications accordingly by May 21.

According to the notification, a total of 52 districts across the country were closed due to positivity ratio higher than 5 percent.

The districts in Sindh included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6, while 04 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Muzafarabad, Ponch, Bagh and Sadhnoti.

The districts in Punjab were included Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat.

While the Islamabad Capital Territory was also among the districts with high positivity ratio.