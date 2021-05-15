NCOC allows transport with 50 percent occupancy after NPIs review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to resume inter-provincial, intercity and intra city transport with 50 percent passenger occupancy from May 16, 2021 after reviewing Eid NPIs enforced to contain disease spread. The Forum reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid Holidays and expressed satisfaction on compliance ensured by the provinces. The Forum appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders especially the cooperation rendered by public across the country for adhering to NPIs and safety protocols. The Forum, after reviewing existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) had decided that all inter provincial, inter city and intra city public transport will resume from 16 May, 2021 instead of previously scheduled date of 17 May. "The transport will, however, be operative with 50 percent occupancy of passengers," the Forum decided.

The Forum had decided that railways would maintain its operation with 70 percent occupancy.

However, all markets and shops would remain open till 8:00 PM from 17 May (Monday) onwards.

It was also decided that normal working hours for offices would be resumed from 17 May onwards whereas the condition of 50 percent work from home would remain enforced. It was also noted that the review of remaining NPIs would be carried out on 19 May. The Forum emphasised on continued monitoring of SOPs enforcement and appealed to public for adherence of these SOPs. The Forum also urged the public to ensure prior registration on 1166 before walking in for vaccination.

The special session of NCOC was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. The SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated while Provincial Chief Secretaries attended the session through video link.