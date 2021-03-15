NCOC allows walk-in vaccination facility for elderly above 70 age

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday permitted walk-in vaccination facility for elderly individuals of 70 years age and above to ensure maximum vaccination of the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday permitted walk-in vaccination facility for elderly individuals of 70 years age and above to ensure maximum vaccination of the masses.

The NCOC allowed walk-in vaccination for citizens of 70 years and above age from March 16.

The registered citizen of 70 years and above could walk-in to any vaccination center from Tuesday onwards for administration of vaccine.

Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) would be required from the citizen to initiate vaccination process.

Moreover, the registration can be done by sending CNIC number to 1166.

This initiative would be applicable across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).