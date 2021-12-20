UrduPoint.com

NCOC Announces New Protocols For Passengers Arriving From UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:03 PM

NCOC announces new protocols for passengers arriving from UK

All passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival under the new policy of NCOC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) The National Command and Operation Authority (NCOC) announced Monday a new travel policy for passengers travelling directly from the United Kingdom to Pakistan owing to an increasing number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom.

All passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival under the new policy of NCOC. The passenger will undergo RAT test besides their mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place (max 48 hours old).

The NCOC has asked that PCAA adjust direct flights from the UK (if deemed necessary) to provide a sufficient time gap for airports to conduct 100 per cent RAT.

The Centre has also asked the authorities concerned to take appropriate action and expeditiously disseminate the information.

Earlier today, the NCOC had announced to lower the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs.

Individuals aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022, a statement issued by the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

The forum also released the latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight, pushing the country's tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan's population.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Kingdom January From

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on busine ..

World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on business of future energy and sustai ..

24 minutes ago
 Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations ..

Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations area

29 minutes ago
 Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministe ..

Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Af ..

40 minutes ago
 EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully hol ..

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

43 minutes ago
 NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telep ..

NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

45 minutes ago
 JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.