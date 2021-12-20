NCOC announces new protocols for passengers arriving from UK

(@FahadShabbir)

All passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival under the new policy of NCOC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) The National Command and Operation Authority (NCOC) announced Monday a new travel policy for passengers travelling directly from the United Kingdom to Pakistan owing to an increasing number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom.

All passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival under the new policy of NCOC. The passenger will undergo RAT test besides their mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place (max 48 hours old).

The NCOC has asked that PCAA adjust direct flights from the UK (if deemed necessary) to provide a sufficient time gap for airports to conduct 100 per cent RAT.

The Centre has also asked the authorities concerned to take appropriate action and expeditiously disseminate the information.

Earlier today, the NCOC had announced to lower the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs.

Individuals aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022, a statement issued by the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

The forum also released the latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight, pushing the country's tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan's population.