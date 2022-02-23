UrduPoint.com

NCOC Announces Testing Protocols For Inbound Passengers

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NCOC announces testing protocols for inbound passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced health/testing protocols that will be applicable for inbound passengers with effect from 0001 PST, 24 February 2022.

NCOC in a notification issued on Wednesday, said that pre-boarding negative PCR has also been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travelers.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old).

NCOC has decided that full vaccination for all inbound passengers is mandatory.

The passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination, while passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st March 2022.

NCOC also announced that RAT test on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals is must, however, positive cases will be home quarantine for 10 days.

Related Topics

February March Border All From

Recent Stories

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

5 seconds ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

23 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

45 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>