NCOC announces testing protocols for inbound passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced health/testing protocols that will be applicable for inbound passengers with effect from 0001 PST, 24 February 2022.

NCOC in a notification issued on Wednesday, said that pre-boarding negative PCR has also been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travelers.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old).

NCOC has decided that full vaccination for all inbound passengers is mandatory.

The passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination, while passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st March 2022.

NCOC also announced that RAT test on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals is must, however, positive cases will be home quarantine for 10 days.