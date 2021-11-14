UrduPoint.com

NCOC Announces To Defer Covid-19 Vaccination For Children Amid National MR Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

NCOC announces to defer Covid-19 vaccination for children amid national MR campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced to defer Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age amid national measles and rubella campaign launched across the country for 13 days.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against the deadly contagious disease, on its official Twitter handle announced the decision to halt the children's vaccination.

It wrote, "National MR campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27,2021 during which children aged 9 Months to 15 years will be inoculated. COVID vaccine administration for children between 12 to 15 years will, therefore, remain suspendedfrom November 15 to 27."

