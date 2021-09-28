NCOC announces to vaccinate under 12 years population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that vaccination age limit for general population had been lowered to 12 years.

Presently, Pfizer vaccine (2 doses) will be administered to children above 12 years, NCOC in a tweet said.

Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st October 2021, it added. NCOC urged the general public to get completely vaccinated immediately.