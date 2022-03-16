UrduPoint.com

NCOC Announces To Withdraw Covid-19 Related All Restrictions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:23 PM

NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all restrictions

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says they have taken this decision keeping in view the facts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced to withdraw all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Asad Umar made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to the normalization. Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s Aide on health affairs, also accompanied him during the announcement.

The NCOC Chief said that the number of coronavirus cases were gradually going down, while the count of patients visiting to hospitals has also dropped.

Umar said, “However, the vaccination will be compulsory and the condition to get vaccinated will remain in force,” adding that coronavirus disease still existed and they would monitor it regularly on daily basis.

The minister said they made decision of withdrawal while keeping in view of the facts.

He stated that

the vaccination of 70 percent population has been completed so far, adding that the condition of vaccination for air travel will remain in force.

Asad Umar said, “We have taken all decisions from the NCOC platform jointly and the provincial governments and officials have played important role in it,”. He also said “Pakistan’s military had a major role in operational matters,”.

Umar said, “I am grateful to Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary,” adding that the judiciary cooperated very much to remove obstacles in the path of our steps. “I am also thankful to the Ulema, who delivered our message to all segments of the population,” he added.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Paris may offer autonomy to ease Corsica tensions: ..

Paris may offer autonomy to ease Corsica tensions: minister

12 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

12 minutes ago
 Australian research finds endometriosis and ovaria ..

Australian research finds endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

15 minutes ago
 TECNO announces the launch of the all-new Spark 8C ..

TECNO announces the launch of the all-new Spark 8C in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa museums to remain closed for four days

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed for four days

15 minutes ago
 China's COVID-hit Jilin builds more makeshift hosp ..

China's COVID-hit Jilin builds more makeshift hospitals

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>