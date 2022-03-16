NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all restrictions

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says they have taken this decision keeping in view the facts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced to withdraw all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Asad Umar made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to the normalization. Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s Aide on health affairs, also accompanied him during the announcement.

The NCOC Chief said that the number of coronavirus cases were gradually going down, while the count of patients visiting to hospitals has also dropped.

Umar said, “However, the vaccination will be compulsory and the condition to get vaccinated will remain in force,” adding that coronavirus disease still existed and they would monitor it regularly on daily basis.

The minister said they made decision of withdrawal while keeping in view of the facts.

He stated that

the vaccination of 70 percent population has been completed so far, adding that the condition of vaccination for air travel will remain in force.

Asad Umar said, “We have taken all decisions from the NCOC platform jointly and the provincial governments and officials have played important role in it,”. He also said “Pakistan’s military had a major role in operational matters,”.

Umar said, “I am grateful to Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary,” adding that the judiciary cooperated very much to remove obstacles in the path of our steps. “I am also thankful to the Ulema, who delivered our message to all segments of the population,” he added.