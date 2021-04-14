NCOC announces vaccination timings for citizens during Ramazan

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced the vaccination timings for citizens in different Federating Units during Ramazan and contact numbers of major vaccination centers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced the vaccination timings for citizens in different Federating Units during Ramazan and contact numbers of major vaccination centers across the country.

According to the NCOC details, the vaccination timings during Ramazan in the Punjab will be observed from 10 am to 04 pm in the morning shift while 09 pm to 01 am in the evening shift.

The vaccination timings for the citizens of Sindh province are 09 am to 01 pm in the morning shift while the 8:30 pm to 12 midnight in the evening shift, the NCOC shared details through Twitter.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe morning shift from 10 am to 02 pm while 10 pm to 01 am in the evening shift. However, Balochistan will vaccinate the people during Ramazan from 09 am to 01 pm in the morning shift while 08 pm to 12 midnight in the evening shift.

Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will observe timings from 09 am to 02 pm in the morning and 08 pm to 12 midnight in the evening shift.

Gilgit-Baltistan will vaccinate the public from 10 am to 02 pm the morning shift while 09 pm to 12 midnight in the evening shift.

NCOC further stated that Islamabad Capital Territory will observe timings of vaccination during Ramazan, 12 pm(noon) to 04 pm in the morning shift and 08 pm to 12 midnight in the evening shift.

NCOC has also shared the details of major vaccination centers across the country along with the details of focal persons. As per details, Expo Centre Lahore and LDA sports Complex Minar-e- Pakistan Lahore have been declared vaccination centers in Punjab while Mr Khalid as its Focal Person with his contact number 03347114133.

Miss Tahira is the Focal Person at Dow International Dental Hospital Sindh with her contact number 03341664946.

Usman Ali is the focal person in the Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with his contact number 03439298076, while Abdul Qadir is at Public Health school Nishtar Abad KP with contact number 03339117845.

Dr Rooman is Focal Person at Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Balochistan with his contact number 06458385481.

Dr Saima with her contact number 03002451749 has been announced the Focal Person at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences AJK.

Dr Farman is the Focal Person at DHQ Gilgit with his contact numbers 03555408027 and 03469691473 while Dr Niaz at DHQ Skardu with contacts numbers 03469555696.

Dr Basit has been announced as Focal Person at IHITC at Islamabad Capital Territory with contact number 03318550579.