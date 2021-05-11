UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Approves Guidelines, Safety Protocols For Eid Prayers Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:38 PM

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid prayers across country

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approved strict guidelines and safety protocols for holding Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approved strict guidelines and safety protocols for holding Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across the country.

According to the guidelines, Eid prayers should be organized at open spaces with Covid protocols.

In case, if there was compulsion to offer Eid prayer in Masjid then windows and doors should be kept opened for good ventilation to reduce risk of infection and disease transmission.

However, in order to reduce gatherings two to three Eid prayers at a venue with staggered timings and minimum strength be held.

The clerics and religious leaders are advised to keep the sermon brief in order to reduce the prayer timings as the virus spread was on rise.

The guidelines discouraged the sick, elderly and children under 15 years of age from attending the Eid prayers.

As per guidelines, wearing face or surgical mask is mandatory. It is also necessary to erect multiple entry and exit points at prayer venues to avoid jumbling up of individuals and reduce risk of congestion.

The mosque management or authorities responsible for organising Eid prayers are directed to ensure thermal screening at entry points, availability and use of hand sanitisers and six feet social distancing markings at the venue.

The worshipers should bring their own prayer mats and also perform wudhu (ablution) at home.

The safety protocols also underscored to discourage socializing or embracing and hand shakes at the venue after prayers.

However, no gathering is allowed before and after the prayer usually observed after Eid prayers.

Moreover, banners and panaflex highlighting Covid protocols should be displaced at the prominent places as part of awareness campaign whereas well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

In the wake of ongoing restrictions imposed till May 16, 2021, the NCOC urged for greater national resolve to strictly adhere the standard operating procedures to control the spread of pandemic.

It urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for its well being.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan was held to take review of mobility control measures being implemented across the country from 8th to 16th May.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Health Dr Faisal Sultan also joined the session via video link.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Asad Umar May Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

2 minutes ago

Restrictions being ensured to prevent spread of co ..

2 minutes ago

IGP pays surprise visit to Hazara region police st ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies, one inures in Sibi accident

2 minutes ago

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Ex ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.