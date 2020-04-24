NCOC approves national TTQ strategy for effective measures against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday principally approved the National Test, Track and Quarantine (TTQ) Strategy for ensuring effective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, which would help achieve the capacity of 20,000 tests per day.

The TTQ strategy would help in time detection of the coronavirus patients and to implement smart lockdown keeping in view the number of increasing COVID-19 positive patients. The implementation of the national strategy would be ensured by the provinces.

The NCOC, which met with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, also directed the Ministry of Health to submit future disease projections and statistics based on the trend of spread of the coronavirus to the Centre so that the procurement of necessary medical equipment was made keeping in view the needs of the provinces and ensure timely supplies.

Minister Asad Umar stressed the need to enhance and expedite the process of procurement of medical equipment required for the protection of front line health workers and treatment of the coronavirus patients. However, the future disease projections were necessary for the purpose and therefore, the Ministry of Health would provide data to the NCOC as soon as possible, which would be shared with the NDMA for timely procurement of goods.

"The Commerce Ministry officials should be directed to inform the NCOC about the details of ethanol exports," he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza assured the forum that details of future coronavirus outbreak projections and possible statistics would be submitted soon.

He said on the instructions of minister for planning, the details of important medical equipment from the doctors working on the front line against the coronavirus would be gathered.

The international donor organizations would also be apprised about it so that they would provide relief supplies as per the requirement, he added.

Dr Mirza said testing under the TTQ strategy would have to be targeted at provincial, district, tehsil and union council levels.

"Under the current system, we can estimate the spread and effects of the coronavirus or the estimated disease projections for two to three weeks, while the number of positive cases is expected to increase by mid May," said Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister's Focal Person for COVID-19.

He said proper definitions for smart lockdown under the TTQ strategy, quarantining of the coronavirus patients, treatment modalities, hotspots and identification of the affected populations had been devised.

A block of coronavirus hotspot was consisting of 250 households and each household was comprising seven persons, he added.

On wheat reserves, procurement and targets, the Sindh government briefed the Centre that the current year's target was 1.4 million metric tonnes, out of which 400,00 metric tonnes had been procured so far.

The Punjab government informed that it had so far procured more than 470,000 metric tonnes wheat and issued 738,000 gunny bags. The Balochistan government said it had set a target of 250,000 metric tonnes wheat, out of which 247,000 metric tonnes had been received from PASCO.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government informed that their requirement was 450,000 metric tonnes and they had and requested PASCO to procure some 500,000 metric tonnes wheat for it.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government said, "We get 500,000 tonnes of wheat annually from Punjab through PASCO. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, we need 60,000 tonnes of wheat for three months.

" The Gilgit-Baltistan government said it their requirement was 150,000 metric tonnes wheat and they received 147,000 metric tons wheat GB on priority basis. "We need additional 30,000 metric tons of wheat," he added.

Minister for National food and Security Fakhar Imam said 12 percent of the total target for procurement of wheat has been achieved so far. Last year the target was 4.2 million metric tonnes, this year the target has been set at 8.2 million metric tonnes. Punjab will cultivate 6 million metric tonnes, Sindh 1.4 million and the rest of the provinces will cultivate according to their targets. Climate change has greatly affected the procurement process.

MD PASCO said informed that we have set a target of 1.8 million metric tons whereas procured 214,000 metric tons of wheat, released gunny bags with a capacity of 630,000 metric tons. At present, the wheat procurement process was slow due to rains in Punjab. Due to which the wheat has become wet and would be procured after it gets dry. "We have received reports of hoarding in Jhal Magsi and Dera Murad Jamali areas of Balochistan, which is conveyed to the Balochistan government for urgent action," he said.

Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah briefed the meeting on the recommendations and 20 SOPs issued for the prevention of coronavirus during Ramazan and said that 18 clauses only emphasize on how to deal with the issues during the month of Ramazan. Article 19 emphasizes that the management of the mosque would be bound to implement these recommendations in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies. "If this facility is not implemented effectively then it will be withdrawn."The meeting was briefed by ISPR on Ramazan communication strategy under which public awareness would be made vibrant so that the people themselves would ensure the implementation of these SOPs. A video package based on this was prepared and shared with all tv channels. Regional offices of ISPR in provinces have also liaised with regional TV channels in this regard. He said that Taraweeh prayers would be live telecast at 9:30 am during Ramazan and other TV channels would also air. ISPR has informed the provincial offices of ISPR to include health professionals in the communication strategy. Under the Ramazan communication strategy, mosques have been asked to follow the government's SOPs and make them visible inside the mosques.The strategy suggests that a wall of kindness be built in front of mosques so that donation can be placed their instead of going to homes. The ISPR presented the video during the NCOC meeting to the participants. The four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have submitted their plans for implementing the Test, Track and Quarantine (TTQ) national strategy. The provincial representatives presented their plans at the NCOC and assured that the provincial governments would ensure implementation of the TTQ strategy through the Rapid Response Teams at their districts level.

Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for National Food and Security Fakhar Imam, SAPM on National Security Dr. Moeed Yousaf, SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, Focal Person for the Prime Minister on Anti-COVID-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, MD PASCO attended the meeting while Chief Secretary Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (R) Fazeel Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Momin Agha, KP Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra, AJK Minister for Food, GB representatives participated in the meeting via video link.