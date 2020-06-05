NCOC asks provinces for sharing health requirements

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer asked the provinces to share details of ramp up plan of health facilities and requirements from federal government to help them to cope with the situation effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer asked the provinces to share details of ramp up plan of health facilities and requirements from Federal government to help them to cope with the situation effectively.

Chairing evening session at NCOC, Asad Umer emphasized provision of optimum assistance to large cities and main hospitals who are facing infected patients influx.

Moreover, he emphasized that the government is focusing on measures to contain the spread of deadly pandemic including strict action against violators.

NCOC was told that a survey of capital's graveyards and hospitals would be conducted within next few days to analyse the latest situation about the COVID-19.

NCOC asked Sindh province to submit their COVID-19 plan of action and additional support required from federal government in writing after the meeting.

The Sindh representative told the forum that the province needs more equipment especially ventilators to meet the requirements.

It was highlighted that 52 x ventilators have been released from NDMA stock and handed over to the government of Sindh. It was informed that province has also ordered 100 x ventilators, out of which 8 have already arrived while remaining will be delivered to the province in July.

Sindh representative said a hundred bed new hospital would start functioning in Karachi soon. The forum was told that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has enhanced its capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients. The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Brig (Retired) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Prime Minister's Focal Person on COVID-19, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and high level officials to review the latest situation of COVID-19 and assess federating unit's needs.