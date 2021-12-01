UrduPoint.com

NCOC Asks Provinces To Achieve Vaccination Targets To Control Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:33 PM

NCOC asks provinces to achieve vaccination targets to control Omicron

The forum approved booster dose administration for three categories which include Health Care Workers, above 50 years and immunocompromised.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has stressed provinces to achieve vaccination targets to control new coronavirus variant.

The NCOC meeting held virtually chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan was also attended by Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime. It was discussed during the meeting that the vaccination teams should be deployed at various public places to vaccinate the individuals on the spot.

Special Campaign will be run for implementation of Obligatory regime starting from today. The forum instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to show zero tolerance policy regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

The forum approved booster dose administration for three categories which include Health Care Workers, above 50 years and immunocompromised.

The dose will be free of cost and it can be administered six months after last dose of vaccine.

Call centers have been established to reach out people who have not got their second dose. A total of 40 call centres have been established across the country, while these numbers will also be increased to ensure second dose of vaccine.

Later, in their presentations, Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries briefed the forum about the initiatives taken to boost up the vaccination campaign, improving testing numbers and establishment of call centres.

The provincial representatives also emphasized on the need to focus on new variant of coronavirus and suggested to take necessary measures on airports to check the vaccination status and testing of expatriates.

Related Topics

Asad Umar From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s current achievements derived from Sheikh Z ..

UAE’s current achievements derived from Sheikh Zayed&#039;s efforts: Sheikha F ..

9 minutes ago
 Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion ..

Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 Putin Wants All Efforts by Somalia to Fight Terror ..

Putin Wants All Efforts by Somalia to Fight Terrorism in Country to Succeed

14 minutes ago
 Russia, Benin Prepare Agreement on Military Cooper ..

Russia, Benin Prepare Agreement on Military Cooperation - Putin

14 minutes ago
 Moscow Deeply Concerned About Ukraine Pulling Troo ..

Moscow Deeply Concerned About Ukraine Pulling Troops to Contact Line in Donbas

14 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Insisting That NATO Expansion to Ea ..

Russia to Keep Insisting That NATO Expansion to East Unacceptable - Putin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.