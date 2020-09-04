NCOC asks provinces to ensure health guidelines, SOPs at educational institutions, increase contact tracing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday asked the provinces to ensure health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) at schools and other educational institutions after recommencement to be announced soon and increase contact tracing and quarantining of affected people.

The NCOC meeting presided by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar via video link discussed preparations for opening of schools including hand washing arrangements, update on sentinel testing and micro smart lockdowns (SLDs) and update on educational institutions' planned testing.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said the provincial governments should increase their existing capacity of contact tracing and quarantining in order to mitigate the expected impact of public gatherings during the month of Muharram.

The provincial representatives through video link briefed the Forum on existing testing capacity, number of positive cases, positivity trends and framework underway for testing of schools after recommencement.

They also added that provincial administrations were watchful of the possible Muharram impact in rising positivity ratio of COVID patients and were ensuring requisite arrangements.

The Forum was briefed that all out assistance would be extended to Balochistan and Azad Jammu and and Kashmir (AJK) and other provinces to ramp up their testing capacities.