NCOC asks provinces to ensure strict SOPs compliance amid public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday asked all the provincial representatives to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid public awareness to follow the guidelines to contain the risk of COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The NCOC in its significant meeting discussed the progress of post 9th May situation at the provincial level which was headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The provincial chief secretaries including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) apprised the forum that safety guidelines and protocols were being shared with the masses. They also mentioned that the public presence in the markets had increased due to Eid ul Fitar shopping whereas it was necessary to adhere to the safety guidelines issued for masses while going outdoors.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said the lockdown was relaxed for public convenience along with the condition of SOPs to be followed at the optimum level.

He said the SOPs were shared with the construction units and industries given relaxation in the lockdown to sustain their business activities. A full-fledged media campaign based on the safety guidelines and protocols was also being aired through print, radio, electronic and digital media portals for the mobilization of general public, he added.

He noted that the provinces should ensure effective compliance of the safety protocols as it was only effective tool to contain the risk of pandemic spread in the country.

Asad said, "The lockdown has been relieved but the risk of the contagion is still existed, for which the people should realize to avoid contracting the virus."The members at the forum emphasized that the people should follow the guidelines issued by the doctors and health experts for the protection of their families, neighbourhood and society at large as responsible individuals to overcome the contagion.