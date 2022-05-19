UrduPoint.com

NCOC Awards Appreciation Certificates To Doctors, Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

NCOC awards appreciation certificates to doctors, staff

The doctors and staff of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital) Bahawalpur were awarded certificates of appreciation by National Command and Operations Center for their services during the coronavirus epidemic

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The doctors and staff of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital) Bahawalpur were awarded certificates of appreciation by National Command and Operations Center for their services during the coronavirus epidemic.

Recipients of the Certificate of Appreciation included MS Hospital and Focal Person Dr. Mohammad Hamid, Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Jawariya Aslam, Nurse in Charge Shazia Manzoor, Focal Person IT (Reporting) Nazar Bin Taj, and Ward boy Hussain Shehzad.

Certificates of appreciation were issued by the Chairman National Command and Operations Center. Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi (Civil Hospital) Bahawalpur was dedicated to coronavirus patients from March 2020. Medical care was provided to 20,000 people during the Coronavirus epidemics. About 4,500 patients were admitted to the hospital and were provided best possible medical facilities.

The patients from China and Thailand were also treated at the hospital.

Related Topics

Thailand China Bahawalpur Shazia Manzoor March 2020 From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists ..

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists: Saif

1 minute ago
 Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

1 minute ago
 Polio campaign aiming to vaccinate 10 mln children ..

Polio campaign aiming to vaccinate 10 mln children to begin in Sindh from May23

1 minute ago
 59 shopkeepers fined

59 shopkeepers fined

1 minute ago
 US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Tra ..

US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Track to Eliminate Chemical Weapo ..

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.