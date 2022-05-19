NCOC awards appreciation certificates to doctors, staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The doctors and staff of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital) Bahawalpur were awarded certificates of appreciation by National Command and Operations Center for their services during the coronavirus epidemic.

Recipients of the Certificate of Appreciation included MS Hospital and Focal Person Dr. Mohammad Hamid, Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Jawariya Aslam, Nurse in Charge Shazia Manzoor, Focal Person IT (Reporting) Nazar Bin Taj, and Ward boy Hussain Shehzad.

Certificates of appreciation were issued by the Chairman National Command and Operations Center. Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi (Civil Hospital) Bahawalpur was dedicated to coronavirus patients from March 2020. Medical care was provided to 20,000 people during the Coronavirus epidemics. About 4,500 patients were admitted to the hospital and were provided best possible medical facilities.

The patients from China and Thailand were also treated at the hospital.