NCOC Bans Entry Of Inbound Passengers From India

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday decided to ban entry of inbound passengers coming from India via air or land route amid double mutant variant spread of COVID19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday decided to ban entry of inbound passengers coming from India via air or land route amid double mutant variant spread of COVID19.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Co chaired by National Coordinator NCOC.

The Forum was briefed on spread of new Indian variant (double mutant variant) that was being considered responsible for present disease surge in India.

The forum decided to place India into list of Category C countries for 2 weeks.

In view of presence of Indian Virus in other countries, review of Category C countries will be carried out on 21st April, it added.

