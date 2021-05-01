UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Bans Yaum-e-Ali (AS) Processions Amid Surging Covid-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:43 PM

NCOC bans Yaum-e-Ali (AS) processions amid surging Covid-19 spread

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday amid rising disease spread has decided to ban all sort of processions on the occasion of Yaum-e-Ali (AS) (21st Ramazan) while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik

The decision has been made while keeping in view the risk factor due to ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centers.

An important session on conduct of Yaum-e-Ali (AS) was held here at the NCOC.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul haq Qadri and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated in the session.

The provincial Secretaries and representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies also attended the session through video link.

The Forum has emphasised the need to engage religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for implementation of these decisions.

More Stories From Pakistan

